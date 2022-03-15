President of Armenian parliament receives letter of thanks from the Speaker of the US House of Representatives

YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan received a letter of thanks from the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the letter runs as follows,

“Dear Alen Simonyan, It is wonderful that we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States. It was a special honor for me to welcome you and your delegation to the United States Capitol on January 19. Our meeting was important for discussing the efforts made in Armenia towards democracy”.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives also referred to the details of the meeting with Alen Simonyan, emphasizing that she highly appreciates their dialogue on security issues in the region and the world in general. Nancy Pelosi once again thanked for being awarded with the Order of Honor. In the concluding part of the letter, she stressed the need for the continuation of the dialogue.

The delegation led by the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan paid a working visit to Washington in January 2022 at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.