LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 March:

The price of aluminum down by 1.27% to $3277.50, copper price down by 0.31% to $9904.00, lead price down by 1.15% to $2242.00, nickel price down by 0.03% to $47986.00, tin price up by 1.21% to $43101.00, zinc price down by 0.29% to $3798.00, molybdenum price up by 0.10% to $42593.26, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.