Biden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine: WSJ
10:50, 16 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a total of more than $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine’s government as early as Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports citing U.S. officials.
Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky is expected to make a plea to Congress for more aid.
The $1.01 billion is expected to include antiarmor and antiair systems, including portable air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version