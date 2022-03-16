COVID-19: 79 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia in one day
11:23, 16 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. 79 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,155.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 108 in a day, bringing the total to 408,907.
The death toll has risen to 8587 (8 death cases in past day).
3193 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 15.
The number of active cases is 3019.
