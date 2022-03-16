Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

COVID-19: 79 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia in one day

COVID-19: 79 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. 79 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,155.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 108 in a day, bringing the total to 408,907.

The death toll has risen to 8587 (8 death cases in past day).

3193 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 15. 

The number of active cases is 3019.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]