Armenian FM to depart for Paris

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris, France, on March 16, the ministry said.

The FM will participate in the 40th Ministerial session of the La Francophonie.








