Armenian FM to depart for Paris
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris, France, on March 16, the ministry said.
The FM will participate in the 40th Ministerial session of the La Francophonie.
- 03.16-20:16 Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin refer to Armenia’s application to OSCE MG Co-chairs
- 03.16-20:11 Armenian FM considers urgent UNESCO's unhindered involvement in Nagorno Karabakh situation
- 03.16-19:27 PM Pashinyan attends opening of "COBRAIN" Scientific-Educational Center for Fundamental Brain Research at YSMU
- 03.16-19:24 Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance
- 03.16-18:00 Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu refers to Armenia-Turkey normalization process
- 03.16-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-22
- 03.16-17:24 Asian Stocks - 16-03-22
- 03.16-17:09 Russia welcomes normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – Lavrov
- 03.16-16:55 Asian Development Bank plans to continue projects in Armenia
- 03.16-15:23 Azerbaijani side starts repair of damaged Artsakh gas pipeline
- 03.16-15:00 ICRC President arrives in Ukraine
- 03.16-14:22 Armenia-Iran economic ties unaffected by Azeri customs duties levied on freight trucks – SRC
- 03.16-14:13 “Historical-Cultural Heritage of Yerevan” two-day workshop launched
- 03.16-13:12 Alienation of state property to non-residents ruled out in Armenia – State Property Management Committee Chair
- 03.16-13:10 Weekly COVID-19 cases up 8% worldwide - WHO
- 03.16-12:08 Armenia to lift customs duties for exports below 1 million drams
- 03.16-11:39 Armenian FM to depart for Paris
- 03.16-11:23 COVID-19: 79 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia in one day
- 03.16-10:50 Biden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine: WSJ
- 03.16-10:48 Government issues 2021 defense sector report
- 03.16-09:42 European Stocks - 15-03-22
- 03.16-09:41 US stocks up - 15-03-22
- 03.16-09:39 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-22
- 03.16-09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 15-03-22
- 03.16-09:36 Oil Prices Down - 15-03-22
19:32, 03.10.2022
2906 views The World is watching and we will not be silent, it’s enough. The Kurdish MEP warns Azerbaijan
19:45, 03.11.2022
2443 views Azerbaijani armed forces continue firing in the direction of Khramort, Parukh and Khnapat villages of Artsakh
17:52, 03.11.2022
1839 views Armenia will perhaps soon apply to the Minsk Group Co-chairs to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan – MFA
19:31, 03.10.2022
1819 views European Parliament adopts resolution condemning the destruction of Nagorno-Karabakh's cultural heritage
13:13, 03.13.2022
1743 views Vahagn Khachaturyan sworn in as 5th President of Armenia