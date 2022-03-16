Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the 40th special sitting of the Francophonie Ministerial Conference in Paris on March 16, where he delivered a speech.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Minister drew the attention of the attendees to the actions of Azerbaijan aimed at escalating the situation in the South Caucasus in the light of the current geopolitical realities. The actions of Azerbaijan aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh were presented, in particular, the facts of creating obstacles for the restoration of vital infrastructure, targeting the civilian population, exerting psychological pressure on the population.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for a clear and targeted reaction of the Heads of State and Government of the Francophone countries to the Azerbaijani authorities to refrain from attempts to destabilize the situation in the region. FM Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia is committed to a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ mandate and is ready for negotiations without any preconditions with Azerbaijan over a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the many challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to the 44-day war of 2020, Armenia remains committed to the ongoing process of reform based on the values of democracy, protection of human rights, rule of law, and the fight against corruption.