LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.58% to $3258.50, copper price up by 1.51% to $10054.00, lead price up by 0.42% to $2251.50, nickel price down by 4.99% to $45590.00, tin price down by 1.91% to $42277.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $3808.50, molybdenum price stood at $42593.26, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.