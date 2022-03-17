5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked southern Iran on Thursday, TASS reports citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of ten kilometers some 166 kilometers northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas with a population of around 352,000.
There have been no reports about casualties and damages.
