UPDATED: Serviceman found dead in military position, investigation underway

Last updated: 11:36

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are investigating the death of a serviceman at a military position, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on March 17.

“On March 16, around 21:10, the body of conscripted serviceman Private Albert L. Siroyan (born 2002) of a military base of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia was found with a gunshot wound to the jaw in a military position deployed in the country’s south-eastern direction. An investigation is underway to fully determine the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Military investigators said they’ve launched a criminal case on Article 360.1 Paragraph 2/3 of the Criminal Code, indicating that they have reasons to believe that Private Siroyan’s death was suicide and a co-serviceman is suspected in abetment to suicide.

Update shows information from military investigators.