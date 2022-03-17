Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

G7 top diplomats to discuss situation around Ukraine on March 17

G7 top diplomats to discuss situation around Ukraine on March 17

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will hold online talks on March 17 to discuss the situation around Ukraine, TASS reports citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

Japan will be represented by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The ministers will discuss the current situation around Ukraine and will exchange views on further actions and steps to strengthen cooperation within G7.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]