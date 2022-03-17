MEP seriously concerned by current humanitarian situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Member of the European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand, has expressed her concerns about the current humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In a statement she called for the speedy resumption of negotiations on a lasting conflict settlement.

“On 8 March, the natural gas pipeline supplying Nagorno-Karabakh was damaged in an area under the control of Azerbaijan. Despite freezing temperatures, the pipeline has not been repaired yet and the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been without gas supplies already for a week. It is urgent that unhindered access is provided to the damage site without delay in order to restore supplies as soon as possible”, she said in a statement.

“At the same time, reports of ceasefire violations have multiplied since early March, along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reports of Azerbaijan’s high-calibre mortar shelling of several Nagorno-Karabakh villages. Over the past weeks, Azerbaijani army loudspeakers directed at these villages have been calling on the local Armenian population to leave the area, intensifying the psychological pressure and threatening the use of force.

I am seriously concerned by these developments and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and strongly condemn any hostile actions aimed at civilians. I reiterate my call for the speedy resumption of negotiations on a lasting conflict settlement and recall the EU’s readiness to step up assistance to build confidence and address humanitarian and other issues”, the MEP said.