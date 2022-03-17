Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reports two COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 47 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,202, the Ministry of Healthcare said in a statement.

2 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8589.

140 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,047).

2480 tests were administered (total tests: 2,944,317).

As of March 17 the number of active cases stood at 2924.