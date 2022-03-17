Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Canada bans RT

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Media regulators in Ottawa have formally outlawed RT and RT France on Wednesday, saying their programming went against government policy and undermined democracy, RT reports.

After reviewing complaints from the public, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that “the continued authorization to distribute RT and RT France is not in the public interest.”

