One more Armenian serviceman found dead, investigation underway

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia reports that one more serviceman was found dead today at a military unit.

“On March 17, at around 10:30, the body of conscripted serviceman Eduard R. Rustamyan (born in 2003) was found with a gunshot wound in N military unit of the Defense Ministry located in the southern direction of the Republic”, the ministry said in a statement, adding that investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier today the Ministry reported that the body of conscripted serviceman Albert L. Siroyan (born in 2002) was found with a gunshot wound to the jaw in a military unit located in the south-eastern direction of the Republic.