Russia ready to support negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to start preparations for a peace treaty and stands ready to support the negotiations process, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She added that it is too early to speak about possible timeframes of the signing of the peace treaty.

On March 14, 2022 Armenia officially asked the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations for the signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan.