Macron predicts global food crisis during coming 12-18 months

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The world will face a global food crisis in the next 12-18 months due to the events in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", President of France Emmanuel Macron said.

"Because of the war in Ukraine, we will face a deep food crisis in the next 12-18 months, especially in countries that are heavily dependent on Russia in the Middle East and Africa, so Europe must be ready for the challenge, both for itself and for its partners." Macron stated during a press conference.

He also said that he aims to ensure France's food independence if elected president for the next five years.