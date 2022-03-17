Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

No bomb found on the Moscow-Yerevan plane

No bomb found on the Moscow-Yerevan plane

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. No bomb was found on the Moscow-Yerevan flight, ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

On March 17, at 15:49, the National Center for Crisis Management received information that a bomb had been placed on the plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan, which was scheduled to land at 18:00.

“The rescuers together with the police and airport security officers carried out evacuation of passengers, inspection of the hall and luggage. Nothing dangerous was found," the statement said.








