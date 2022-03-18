Armenia reports more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
11:15, 18 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. 52 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,254.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 149 in a day, bringing the total to 409,196.
The death toll has risen to 8592 (3 death cases in past day).
2396 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 17.
The number of active cases is 2822.
