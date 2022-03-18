Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to President of Cyprus

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the PM’s Office said.

The message runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Cyprus.

March 18 marks the consolidation of interstate relations based on centuries-old Armenian-Cypriot ties and strong friendship, common values, mutual respect and sympathy.

Armenia values the warmest interstate relations and effective cooperation established between our two countries over the past three decades, which are the evidence of the unwavering brotherhood and mutual support of the Armenian and Cypriot peoples.

It is no secret that Cyprus is one of the EU member states with which Armenia enjoys high mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

I am convinced that the rich experience and the multifaceted bilateral agenda gained during these years provide wide opportunities for revealing and comprehensively utilizing the full potential of the Armenian-Cypriot cooperation, giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations, raising them to a qualitatively new level.

The vibrant Armenian community gives a special content and warmth to the Armenian-Cypriot relations with its contribution to the political, economic and cultural life of the country, which has always been highly appreciated by the Government of Cyprus.

I once again congratulate all of us on the occasion of the 30th anniversary, wishing our countries and brotherly peoples prosperity, peace, fruitful cooperation full of jubilees.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.