Armenia improves its positions in fight against human trafficking - deputy PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan chaired today the session of the Council on fight against human trafficking and exploitation, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The deputy PM welcomed the session participants and said that Armenia has registered significant achievements in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation, which, according to him, turned into reality thanks to the efforts of the Council and the working group attached to the Council.

The deputy PM also emphasized the high level of the inter-agency cooperation as one of the guarantees for the progress in the fight against this phenomenon, as well as the efforts of Armenia’s partners – the Council of Europe, the US government and international organizations, NGOs.

“Despite the progress in the field, the challenges facing Armenia lead us to make more efforts and work more actively for improving the positions”, the deputy PM said, wishing a productive work to all the participants.

According to the agenda, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Tatevik Stepanyan presented the activities carried out in 2021 in the fight against human trafficking and stated that all 19 actions envisaged by the 2020-2022 national program have been implemented.

Then, Head of the Migration Service of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure Armen Ghazaryan, who is also the secretary of the Council, presented the current challenges of the field, the actions on resisting them.

Representative of World Vision Armenia Tigran Hovhannisyan presented the goals of the program “Together Against Human Trafficking” and the activities done so far.