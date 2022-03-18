Yerevan trolleybus fleet to be replenished with modern vehicles

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The trolleybus fleet of Yerevan will soon be replenished with 10 new modern vehicles, the Yerevan City Hall’s Electric-Transportation CJSC Director Harutyun Yeremyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The electric transportation of the city will not be shut down, definitely. We will work and develop,” he said.

Currently the trolleybus fleet comprises 51 vehicles, but only 43 are operational. “Ten to twenty thousand people use electric transportation in Yerevan daily. We serve five trolleybus routes,” Yeremyan said.

The electric transportation is now the most affordable transportation in Yerevan, with the ticket priced only 50 drams. However, the modernization of the fleet could lead to the increase of ticket prices.

“I don’t think now the prices will increase, but in the future when the fleet gets replenished this issue could be discussed,” Yeremyan said.