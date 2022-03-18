Armenian, Italian FMs exchange messages on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Italy exchanged messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Italian Republic, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

In his message Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, particularly emphasized the fact that the Armenian-Italian cooperation is characterized by a high-level political dialogue. He commended the growing bilateral trade turnover, as well as the volume of Italian investments in Armenia. Minister Mirzoyan expressed determination in bringing bilateral economic relations to the level of political dialogue.

Congratulating the Armenian counterpart, Luigi Di Mayo, the Foreign Minister of Italy, in his turn noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Armenian-Italian friendly relations and political dialogue have been developing and strengthening, as evidenced by the high-level reciprocal visits. He added that the friendly relations between Armenia and Italy establish stable trade-economic and cultural ties, which are complemented by the existing cooperation in various spheres.