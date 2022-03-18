Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-03-22

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 March, USD exchange rate down by 1.89 drams to 488.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.57 drams to 539.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 4.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.32 drams to 641.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 456.34 drams to 30626.77 drams. Silver price up by 4.69 drams to 398.06 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.