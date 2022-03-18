The repair of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh completed

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The repair works of the damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh have been completed, the Artsakh Information Headquarters informed ARMENPRESS, adding that taking into account the fact that the gas pipeline did not operate for 10 days, a number of technical works are being carried out to ensure the proper, uninterrupted transportation and supply of gas to the distribution networks.

"After completing the mentioned works, the gas supply will be restored”, says the statement.