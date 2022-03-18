More than 3.2 million people have left Ukraine - UN
YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The number of refugees from Ukraine since February 24 is 3.2 million, 185 thousand of which crossed the border of Russia, ARMENPRESS reports citing “RIA Novosti”, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo informed.
2 million people crossed the border of Poland.
Officials from the International Organization of Migration inform that 162 thousand who have left Ukraine Ukraine are foreigners.
