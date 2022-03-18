Moscow and Kyiv are halfway to demilitarization of Ukraine. Medinsky

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Moscow and Kyiv are halfway to demilitarizing Ukraine as part of the ongoing negotiation process, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS agency, the head of the Russian delegation, assistant to the Russian President Vladimir Medinsky said.

According to Medinsky, the negotiating position of the parties on such issues as the demilitarization of Ukraine can be assessed differently. "As for demilitarization, I would say 50/50. The fact is that I am not authorized to publish the details of the negotiations, I will not do it, neither concrete numbers, nor arguments of the negotiating parties, but in this regard we are somewhere in the middle of the road," he told reporters.