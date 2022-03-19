Saudi Arabia denies reports of US Secretary of State visit in near future
10:37, 19 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia denied the media reports according to which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is going to visit the Kingdom in the near future, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.
Earlier some media outlets reported citing the US, Israeli and Palestine sources that Blinken plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel in late March.
