LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.10% to $3381.00, copper price up by 0.86% to $10331.00, lead price up by 0.07% to $2252.50, nickel price down by 11.99% to $36915.00, tin price up by 1.44% to $42305.00, zinc price up by 0.01% to $3826.00, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.