Armenia reports over 30 COVID-19 cases in a day

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 32 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,286.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 81 in a day, bringing the total to 409,277.

The death toll has risen to 8593 (1 death case in past day).

2416 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 18. 

The number of active cases is 2748.

 








