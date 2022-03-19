Serdar Berdymukhamedov takes office as president of Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who won Turkmenistan’s presidential election on March 12, has taken office as the country’s president, TASS reports citing the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat.

The country’s Central Commission on Elections and Referendums announced on Tuesday that Serdar Berdymukhamedov had won the snap presidential elections, receiving 72.97% of the vote.