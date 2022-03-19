President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
12:15, 19 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council on March 19, the Artsakh Information Center said.
Issues relating to overcoming the domestic and external challenges facing the Republic were discussed during the meeting.
The President gave some instructions to the responsible officials of state agencies on the short-term and long-term actions.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version