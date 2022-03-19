Four killed in US military plane crash in Norway

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. All four people on board a US military aircraft were killed when it crashed in northern Norway, the local police said in a statement.

The aircraft, which belonged to the US Marine Corps, was taking part in a Nato exercise when it came down on Friday, BBC reports.

“It is regrettably confirmed that all four on board the plane have perished”, the statement says, adding that the victims were all US nationals.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was paused due to bad weather, but police said it would resume once the weather improves.