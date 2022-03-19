Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is expected across Armenia in the daytime of March 19, at night of 20, 23 and on March 24, the emergency situations ministry said.

Snowfalls are expected in some regions.

No precipitation is expected in the daytime of March 21 and 23.

Air temperature will decline 5-6 degrees in the daytime of March 20, but will rise 2-4 degrees in the daytime of March 21-22.





