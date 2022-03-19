Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Zelensky tells Moscow ‘it’s time to meet, time to talk’

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to meet for talks, BBC reports.

“We have always insisted on negotiations. We have offered dialogue, offered solutions for peace. And I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time to meet. Time to talk”, the Ukrainian President said in a video address.

 








