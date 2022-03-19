Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry today, the ministry said.

At the meeting the Acting UN Resident Coordinator was informed that the Foreign Ministry of Armenia strongly condemns the involvement of the UN Office in Azerbaijan in the event organized in Shushi on March 18, and was handed a note of complaint on that occasion.

The Foreign Ministry also urged the United Nations to take steps to restore the UN’s neutral position in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.