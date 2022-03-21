Heavy snowfalls, blizzards prompt shutdown of multiple roads

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Heavy snowfalls, blizzards and low visibility prompted authorities to shut down multiple roads across Armenia.

The Road Department reported that as of 09:00 the Vorotan Pass (Saravan-Zanger), Gorayk-Sisian, Goris-Sisian, Kapan-Tatev roads, the Vardenyats Pass, Gndevaz-Jermuk, Ttujur-Navur, Horom-Artik-Alagyaz, Lanjar-Lusahogh, Vanadzor-Dilijan and Torosgyugh-Ashotsk-Bavra roads are closed for all vehicles.

In the Noyemberyan region, the Voskepar section, the Vanadzor-Alaverdi road, the Dilijan switchbacks, the Stepanavan Pass are difficult to pass. These parts are closed for trailer vehicles.

Snowfalls are reported in Masis, Artashat, Yeghegnadzor, Vayk, Sisian, Goris, Kapan, Meghri, Abovyan, Sevan, Gavar, Martuni, Dilijan, Ijevan, Tavush, Baghramyan, Talin, Ani, Ashotsk, Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tumanyan and Tashir.

Traffic authorities are working on the roads to ensure the safety of motorists.

All other roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.

Motorists are advised to use exclusively winter tires.