Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia reached 25, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Representation in Tunisia reported.

25 bodies were recovered so far. According to the IOM the number of people on board the ship could’ve been 60.

Earlier Reuters reported that most of the victims are Syrians who tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

 

 








