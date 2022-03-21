Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Healthcare Ministry reports 957,017 full vaccinations against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. As of March 20, the number of full vaccinations administered in Armenia against COVID-19 stood at 957,017, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

Another 148,344 first dose vaccinations were carried out.

The number of administered booster shots reached 31,434.

 








