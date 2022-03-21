Ombudsperson’s task force determines Azeri deployments near Nor Hand are new

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan’s team concluded a visit to the Nerkin Hand community in Syunik Province where it was dispatched on an urgent fact finding mission.

During the visit the task force had meetings with the mayor and residents and observed the areas adjacent to the cemetery, the WWII memorial and the territory adjacent to the location known as “Shinategh”, and documented the problems faced by the residents in exercising their rights.

Notably, the Ombudsperson said in a statement that as a result of the meetings the task force noted that the deployment of Azerbaijani armed forces, including the installation of several tents and the new roads which are being built in the rear of their positions in early March 2022 on the hill adjacent to the Nor Hand cemetery, the World War II Memorial and the Shinategh area are new. Previously the residents had never noticed any Azerbaijani servicemembers in the abovementioned areas or any Azerbaijani positions. The residents noted that only two months ago they collected firewood from these areas. Moreover, according to the residents, the first to notice the Azerbaijani servicemembers was the local shepherd.

Given that the main source of income of the villagers is farming, the situation created the most serious difficulties for making their living, since the new Azerbaijani deployments resulted in the Azerbaijani servicemembers having direct observation and vantage point over the community's cemetery, the WWII memorial (Great Patriotic War Memorial), the church and most of the village pastures (nearly 50 ha) and gardens.

The Ombudsperson’s task force sent recommendations to the government.

The full press release issued by the Ombudsperson’s office is available in Armenian.

On March 25, the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied reports that the Azerbaijani military has advanced in the abovementioned direction.