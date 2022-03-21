Over 92% execution of capital spending plan becomes highest indicator in four years

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government made 217,8 billion drams in capital spending in 2021, with a 92,3% performance indicator becoming the highest performance indicator in the last 4 years.

The size of capital spending in 2021 surpassed by 24,7 billion drams the indicator of 2019 and by 65,8 billion drams the indicator of 2018, the government said in a report.

The 92,3% performance of the capital spending adjusted plan is the highest indicator of the last 4 years. (84,9% in 2020, 73,5% in 2019 and 74,0% in 2018).

For 2022, the government has planned around 350 billion drams in capital spending, which will exceed by 60% the previous year’s spending for capital investments.

The 2021 GDP growth comprised 5,7% in 2021, compared to the projected 3,2 and the 2020’s 7,4% drop and 2019’s 7,6% growth.