China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in south China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area.

Flight MU5735 left Kunming at 13:11 local time (05:11 GMT) and was scheduled to arrive Guangzhou at 15:05.