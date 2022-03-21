Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would mean genocide, warns ex-MP Naira Zohrabyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Former MP, founder of the Security and Democracy Human Rights Organization says any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would mean “genocide”.

Zohrabyan pointed out that Azerbaijan is again making threats.

“Yesterday the Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson said that ‘Armenia isn’t drawing conclusions from the 44-day war’”, Zohrabyan said at parliamentary hearings.

“Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan in any status, be it cultural autonomy or any other status, would mean genocide, genocide of Artsakh,” Zohrabyan warned.

She pointed out the Azeri glorification of Ramil Safarov, the convicted murderer who axed to death an Armenian serviceman during a NATO training program in Hungary, whom the Azeri authorities are presenting as an “example of patriotism.” Zohrabyan said there can’t be any talk on a peace treaty in these conditions.

She warned about the danger of a total loss of Artsakh, noting that it is time to act.

“I regret that Russia withdrew from the Council of Europe. It’s not ruled out that Russia could also withdraw from the OSCE Minsk Group, and this would mean to directly fail the OSCE Minsk Group works,” she warned, adding that Armenia must rely on itself.