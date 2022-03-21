During phone talk with Lavrov, Armenian FM presents stance over talks for peace treaty with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov on March 21.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov discussed issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation, mutual-visits on the high and highest levels and the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the foreign ministry said in a readout of the call.

The FMs addressed the course of implementation of the agreements reached under the trilateral statements of 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and 2021 November 26.

The Armenian FM presented the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani provocations and ceasefire violations in the Armenia-Azerbaijan borderzone and in Nagorno Karabakh.

FM Mirzoyan also presented to FM Lavrov Armenia’s stance regarding launching the negotiations around a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in this context attached importance to the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The normalization process of the Armenia-Turkey relations was also discussed.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov also exchanged views on issues related to regional and international security.