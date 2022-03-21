Former editor-in-chief Narine Nazaryan appointed Director of ARMENPRESS News Agency

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Former editor-in-chief of ARMENPRESS News Agency Narine Nazaryan was appointed as the agency’s new director, replacing Aram Ananyan.

The decision on her appointment was made during the general assembly of the authorized representatives of the agency’s founder, based on the conclusion and decision of the commission which held a competition for the vacancy, where Nazaryan was declared winner.

Narine Nazaryan brings nearly 20 years of media experience in her new capacity as Director. She was Editor-in-Chief of ARMENPRESS from 2011 to 2021, and Deputy Director for more than 7 years before that.

Narine Nazaryan is the first woman director to lead ARMENPRESS in the agency’s 103-year-old history.