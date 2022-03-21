Finance Minister forecasts 5.5% inflation for 2022

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan commented on the possible inflation in the country and said that the management of inflation is in the toolkit of the Central Bank and the Bank aims at returning the inflation to the limits defined by law.

“This means that inflation by the result of 2022 will be within 5.5%, a 1.5% deviation is also possible. The Central Bank has stated that these performance indicators will be executable and, despite the temporary difficulties existing today in the region and the world conditioned by the possible changes in prices of food and energy, they will be manageable, and in the end of the year we will have an actual inflation by law”, he said.

The minister said the calculation of increase in price of individual goods is not a general calculation. “If the food basket consists of several goods, then the sum is taken into account when determining the inflation rate”, he said.