President Khachaturyan holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting on March 21 with the Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

Ambassador Kopyrkin congratulated Khachaturyan on assuming the presidency.

During the meeting Khachaturyan and Kopyrkin exchanged views on the rich agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, the President’s Office said.