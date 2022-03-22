LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 March:
The price of aluminum up by 4.14% to $3521.00, copper price down by 0.35% to $10295.00, lead price up by 0.24% to $2258.00, nickel price down by 14.99% to $31380.00, tin price down by 1.30% to $41755.00, zinc price up by 2.98% to $3940.00, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
