UN General Assembly’s special session on Ukraine to resume on March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. A special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the situation around Ukraine will resume on March 23, Spokesperson for the President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly Paulina Kubiak confirmed, TASS reports.

Thus, the 11th emergency special session of the General Assembly will be held on Wednesday, March 23, the statement said. The session is scheduled to start at 10:00 local time.

The special session of the General Assembly can be resumed an unlimited number of times as needed. Earlier on Monday, a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was already submitted to the General Assembly - in connection with which the special session was planned to be resumed on Tuesday, March 22, but due to organizational issues, it was decided to do it a day later, sources in the organization explained to TASS.