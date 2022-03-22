International partners must take immediate steps – MP on problem of gas supply in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Hripsime Grigoryan draws the attention of international partners on the current problem of gas supply in Artsakh which again stopped as a result of the Azerbaijani intervention.

In her remarks the lawmaker reminded that recently Azerbaijan deliberately deprived the Artsakh-Armenians of natural gas, heating, and the gas supply was eventually restored for several hours.

“However yesterday, the gas supply was again stopped by Azerbaijan. This must be strictly condemned, I think our international partners must take immediate steps. Of course, we are dealing with this issue in cooperation with the authorities of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeeping forces, and will continue to deal with, but I demand that Azerbaijan restores gas supply immediately”, she said.

The MP said this is exclusively a humanitarian issue.