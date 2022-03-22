3 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,354, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

3 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8601.

99 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,456).

2258 tests were administered (total tests: 2,954,848).

The number of active cases stood at 2625 as of March 22.